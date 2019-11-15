Citi TV Celebrates Damba Festival With Dance Durbar Today

Bernard Avle

As part of activities lined up to celebrate this year’s Damba Festival, Citi TV will tonight organise a dance durbar in front of the Dapkema Palace in Tamale at 7:00pm.

Five cultural troupes ‒ including Duilbbla, Kpakpagyili, Simpa, Tahama and Tora ‒ have been invited to perform dances like jara, tora, nagbegu, takai , bamaya and gonje at the event.

Damba Festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Nalerigu, Tamale, and Wa in the Northern Region and Upper West Region of Ghana.

The festival is celebrated in the Dagomba lunar month of Damba, corresponding with the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabia al-Awwal.

Damba is celebrated to mark the birth and naming of Muhammad, but the actual content of the celebration is a glorification of the chieftaincy, not specific Islamic motifs.

This is part of Citi TV’s resolve to project culture and tourism in Ghana.

Already, the station has covered the Chale Wote Festival and Odwira Festival.

Citi TV would bring its cherished viewers updates on the festival, especially the durbar (Naa Damba), which is slated for Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The Chief of Tamale, Dakpema Bawa Fuseini, urged the chiefs and people of Dagbon to come out and support Citi TV’s upcoming dance exhibition today in Tamale.

The cultural performance forms part of activities to mark this year’s Damba Festival and the chief lauded Citi TV for coming on board as the official media partner.

Dakpema Bawa Fusieni made these remarks when a team from Citi TV paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Tamale on Tuesday.

This is the first time Dagbon is celebrating the Damba under a Ya-Na, following a protracted chieftaincy conflict that lasted nearly two decades.

The Citi TV team was led by the Business Development Manager of Citi FM/TV, Omane Mensah Bonsu.