Citi TV Pays Tribute To Late Keyboard Idol Chris Tamakloe

The late Chris Tamakloe

Citi TV’s keyboard competition, Keyboard Idol, was back on the screens after a three-week break following the death of one of the contestants of the show, Chris Afelete Tamakloe.

The resumption of the show, which was themed ‘Celebration of life’, saw tributes been read by the management of Citi TV, as well as judges and contestants of the show.

The show kicked off with Mawuyrami Ocloo, a judge on the show performing a rendition of Handel’s Holy Art Thou.

Citi Breakfast Show‘s Kokui Hanson also performed a rendition of Bridged Over Troubled Water in honour of Chris Tamakloe.

This was followed by a series of tributes and performances by the remaining eight Keyboard Idol contestants. The contestants performed in honour of their departed colleague.

Head of Programs at Citi TV, Jessica Opare Saforo, at the end of the tribute show also announced that the grand finale of Keyboard Idol would come off on Saturday, October 24, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

The management of Citi TV led by Deputy Programs Manager Ranstina Opare Saforo presented a posthumous award to the family of the deceased.

The family expressed their profound gratitude to the management of Citi TV for providing their son with the opportunity to showcase his talent on their network.

Chris Tamakloe was one of the star performers on Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol until he met his untimely death on Saturday, September 19, 2020, when a vehicle in which he and his father were travelling was involved in a road accident, at Asutsuare Junction.

A passenger in the minibus died on the spot, while Chris and other passengers were initially rushed to the Dodowa District Hospital and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, where Chris unfortunately passed away.

Keyboard Idol is sponsored by Santol Energy and Asanka; and powdered by TechAide Ghana and FaithWorks Music School.

-citinewsroom