CJ’s Suspension: Parties Join NPP To Demonstrate May 5

Henry Nana Boakye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), with support from three other political parties, has pledged to hit the streets on Monday, May 5, 2025, to register their displeasure over the suspension of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, as the Chief Justice.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra today, the leadership of the NPP said the protest march, which it described as “expected to be peaceful”, is aimed at safeguarding the country’s democracy and rule of law.

The party said the demonstration will start at 5am at the Supreme Court area and end at the Jubilee House, where a joint petition by the political parties will be presented to President John Mahama to climax the protest.

The press conference, which was held ahead of the anticipated May 5 demonstration by the political parties, drew support from many sympathisers, former Members of Parliament of the party, as well as current Members of Parliament.

Present at the press conference were the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Frank Davies, Jerry Shaib, Egyapa Mercer, and the Director of Communications of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah among others.

*NPP*

The New Patriotic Party, in a speech read by its National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had intensified its relentless crusade against the independence of Ghana’s judiciary.

The party said the suspension and removal of the Chief Justice is a blatant disregard for constitutional order, judicial sanctity, and democratic norms.

He added that President Mahama’s actions, taken under the pretext of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, also constitute a grave threat to judicial independence a reckless abuse of executive discretion, and an affront to the rule of law.

He said, “We consider this suspension not only as unconstitutional but duly flawed and politically motivated. This is executed with alarming disregard for the sanctity of due process.

Additionally, Article 146 clearly stipulates that the President has no direct authority to suspend or remove the sitting justice of the Superior Court, including the Chief Justice.”

He, therefore, mentioned that the suspension of the Chief Justice is “ultra vires, unconstitutional and must be rescinded without any delay.”

The NPP also highlighted that there was a glaring ethical impropriety in the composition of the five-member committee tasked with the mandate to investigate the Chief Justice.

“The NPP wishes to express concern over a deeply troubling and undemocratic posture adopted by the President towards Ghana’s judiciary, which reflects a dangerous mindset and a diabolical agenda to manipulate the courts for political expediency,” he stated.

The NPP mentioned that Ghana could not be made to descend into the state where political expediency overrides constitutional order, and therefore demanded the immediate and unconditional reversal of Justice Torkornoo’s suspension, urging the NDC to fully comply with Articles 146 and 296 in all future disciplinary proceedings involving justices of the Supreme Court.

*National Democratic Party (NDP)*

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Frimpong Mohammed, also said the NDC government since it assumed office, has been acting in a manner reflective of its political campaign declarations, suggesting a command regime not akin to the 1992 Constitution.

He said the NDC is deluding itself into equating its supposed super parliamentary majority to a mandate to govern beyond the scope of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

He noted, “Unfortunately, the President and NDC interpret his landslide victory as a license to trample on the 1992 Constitution contrary to the President’s understanding that the people’s super mandate should reinforce a commitment and belief in constitutional principles in safeguarding state institutions against all forms of discrimination and ensuring livelihoods.”

He, therefore, indicated that the President’s action to suspend the Chief Justice is thus fulfilling his premeditated political malice, which must not be countenanced by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

*People’s National Party (PNP)*

The presidential candidate of the People’s National Party (PNP), Janet Nabla, for her part, said the demonstration was a national call for the women and youth who believe in justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

She said the PNP and its leaders could not sit on the fence while President Mahama and the NDC hijack and destroy the judiciary.

She said President Mahama has already taken control of the executive and is determined to seize the judiciary, as he promised a group of NDC lawyers during his campaign.

“This is a blatant politicisation of justice and a reckless disregard for due process. This is a President who believes he is above the law,” she stated.

Madam Nabla further mentioned that the President has also shown utter disregard for women in governance, despite the passage of the Affirmative Action by Parliament to ensure 30% representation of women in Parliament.

She stated that President Mahama has refused to implement it, and has rather given a mere 10% of cabinet positions, made up of 16% ministerial roles and 14% of deputy ministerial appointments.

She noted that the few women who are now in leadership roles are being illegally removed by his government from office through unconstitutional and predetermined actions.

“The People’s National Party (PNP) says enough is enough. We are calling on Ghanaians, we are calling on all Ghanaians, especially women in Ghana to rise. The judiciary does not belong to the NDC, and the women should not be silenced anymore,” she added.

*Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)*

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), represented by its General Secretary, Jerry Appau, in a speech, described an ongoing attempt by the NDC administration to remove the Chief Justice from office as unjustified, politically motivated, and harmful to the independence of the judiciary.

He said there is no credible evidence of wrongdoing to warrant Justice Torkornoo’s removal, adding that the process appeared to be a calculated and political retribution.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah