NSA ‘Ghost’ Names, Skytrain Charges Coming Next Week – AG

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has indicated that significant progress has been made in cases being investigated in connection with some former appointees of the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking at press conference on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, he indicated that investigations have been completed in the Skytrain scandal and his office will be filing charges hopefully next week.

“We have established that the $2 million paid by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund was paid without board approval.

The only persons who knew and acted on the payment were the former CEO, Mr. Solomon Asamoah and the former Board Chairman, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi. Both will be charged next week,” Dr. Ayine stated.

He added that some of the board members have offered to testify as witnesses for the prosecution, indicating that he is considering their offers.

The Accra Skytrain project, which was announced in 2017 by then President Nana Akufo-Addo, was meant to transform urban transportation in Ghana.

It would be recalled that Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi was detained on February 23, 2025 for his alleged role in the payment of $2 million in the Skytrain scandal.

*NSA ‘Ghost’ Names*

In respect of the alleged National Service Authority (NSA) ‘Ghost’ names scandal, Dr. Ayine indicated that investigation has also progressed well and his office will be filing charges against some of the persons involved from the first week of May.

“Other matters such as National Cathedral, Mathematical Sets, Senior High School WIFI are also nearing completion, and dockets are being prepared for prosecutions to begin,” he said.

It is also recalled that former Deputy Director of Operations at the NSA, Kwaku Ohene Gyan as well as former Deputy Director of the NSA, Gifty Oware-Mensah were arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for their alleged involvement in the scandal.

It is not yet clear what their roles in the scandal is, but they were detained by the NIB, questioned by officers and later released.

More Trouble For Adu-Boahene

Meanwhile, the Attorney General has revealed that investigation has uncovered a new “criminal enterprise” hatched by the erstwhile former Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, who has already been charged for GH¢49.1 million alleged theft.

According to him, Mr. Adu-Boahene allegedly signed a purported contract with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for the provision of secured internet services by the erstwhile Bureau of National Communications.

He said the contract documents showed that GWCL was to pay BNC the sum of GH¢600,000 every two weeks for secured internet services from BNC.

“However, for purposes of the payment, Kwabena Adu-Boahene provided the account details of his company BNC Communication Bureau Limited to Ghana Water, which religiously paid for the internet services. So, every month, Mr. Adu-Boahene’s company received a total sum of GH¢1.3 million from Ghana Water in exchange for internet services provided by the Government,” Dr. Ayine said.

He further indicated that investigations have revealed that, conservatively, Mr. Adu-Boahene received in excess of GH¢60 million from GWCL for the purported contract.

“The reason we delayed in filing charges was because we wanted to be sure that the transactions were not in any way interrelated. We are about completing the docket on that investigation and will charge him and his accomplices in that criminal enterprise separately,” Dr. Ayine added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak