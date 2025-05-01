Stephen Ntim Withdraws From NPP ‘Thank You Tour’

Stephen Ntim

The New Patriotic Party’s National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, has temporarily withdrawn from the ‘Thank You Your’.

In a statement signed by the party’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, the NPP said Mr. Ntim had taken a short break to attend to “pressing matters” but remains committed to rejoining the tour in due course.

The NPP’s ‘Thank You’ tour was launched to reconnect with the party’s base following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

However, the recent developments in Kumasi where a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology (KNUST) was stabbed by some security officers have cast a shadow over the party’s efforts to promote unity and reconciliation.

