CK Akonnor Grabs First Win… As Stars Shatter Qatar

Ghana’s Black Stars, yesterday, smashed five goals past Asian champions, Qatar, in their second international friendly game in Turkey.

Goals from Tariq Fosu, who connected home a Jordan Ayew strike in the first half, skipper Dede Ayew, Speedster Samuel Owusu, Jordan and Caleb Ekuban handed CK Akonnor his first win as Stars coach.

The Stars opened the scoring but the Asians canceled the lead through Ali Almoez just before the break.

Determined to atone for the Mali 0-3 loss, the new Arsenal signing, Thomas Partey, took charge of the midfield especially in the second half and provided more scoring options for his mates to record the emphatic win.

Ghana lost heavily to their West African neighbors on Friday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum