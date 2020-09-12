Clash Of Champions: Liverpool Beat Leeds United (watch highlights)

Reigning English Champions Liverpool have secured a hard-fought win against newly promoted Premier League Club, Leeds United.

Leeds got promoted to the Premier League last season after winning the Championship.

Both clubs went into the match, the first each of them in the 2020/2021 season with much expectations.

Liverpool were obviously the favorite considering their recent impressive form under coach Jürgen Klopp which has aided them to a UEFA Champions League title and Premier League title.

But despite losing 4-3 on the day at Anfield on Saturday, September 12, 2020, Leeds United proved they mean business and are back in the Premier League to stay.

Egypt international, Mohammed Salah, opened the score-card for Liverpool in the 4th minute from the spot.

Leeds responded rapidly, securing an equalizer in the 12th minute, thanks to J. Harrison’s goal.

Liverpool went 2 up in the 20th minute from a V. van Dijk’s header.

P. Bamford squared for Leeds once again in the 30th minute. But within just three minutes later (33rd minute) Salah found his second goal of the day.

M. Klich brought Leeds back into the game as he scored to make it 3-3 in the 66th minute.

But brilliant Salah secured his hat-trick in the 88th, once again through a penalty kick.

By Melvin Tarlue