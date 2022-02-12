Clean Frontage: Unwavering Momentum

In previous efforts at giving Accra a tidied look, the exercises ended up being a nine-day wonder because they lacked consistency.

The ‘Clean Your Frontage’ campaign, which encompasses the removal of nuisance street hawking launched recently, is the most robust yet, its consistency standing it apart from its predecessors.

The Circle area and the main street in the city’s business district are still devoid of the reckless selling of items on the streets a fortnight or so since the campaign was launched.

We can only clap for the Greater Accra Regional Minister and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council for their efforts.

As we stated in a previous commentary, maintaining the momentum was what skeptics doubted. Now, however, they are beginning to witness a difference even as they continue to observe.

We could not have expected a better outcome given the work which went into the current exercise. Bipartisan consultations and the engagement with various stakeholders ahead of the launch have all contributed to what is today a successful exercise.

If things continue this way for the next three months, we will be able to change the face of the national capital for good.

We are longing for the deployment of the personnel who would soon pass out from their current training on how to enforce the bylaws and stop the practices which informed the decision to launch an operation ‘Clean Your Frontage’ campaign.

We wish to appeal once more that the concept of ‘covered drainage’ as it obtains in the francophone countries be considered for our circumstances.

When we achieve this feat and domestic wastes can no longer be dumped with impunity into public drains or gutters, we would have largely addressed the challenge of the ugly face of littered Accra streets.

The uncovered gutters serve as repository for domestic wastes and empty sachets all of which are especially released onto the surrounding streets after downpours.

The prayer showered upon the Greater Accra Regional Minister by the Apostle General, Most Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah, founder and General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International recently captures the nature of work the former is doing in the country. The clergyman’s prayers, laced with remarks, summarised the indiscipline which has consumed Accra.

Describing the task the regional minister has set upon himself to execute alongside the regional coordinating council and the MMDAs as a ‘yeoman’s job’ is apt and appropriate.

Those who would throw spanners into the works rather than contribute towards achieving the singular goal of ridding Accra of filth and restoring discipline and orderliness abound.

The importance of keeping the city clean and bereft of disorder is cherished by most people and so the machinations of