CLOGSAG Strikes Today

THE CIVIL and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has today begun a nationwide strike.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo.

The call for the strike is, according to the statement, due to a lack of implementation of the new salary structure for staff of the Civil and Local Government Service.

The association admonished its members to stay off work until further notice.

“In consonance with our letter number BA/15/VOL.2 dated June 21, 2024, indicating our intention to proceed on nationwide strike if the new salary structure for the staff of the Civil Service and the Local Government Service is not implemented, we hereby declare a nationwide strike with effect from Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

“All staff of the Civil Service and Local Government Service should stay away from work until further notice,” the statement said.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio