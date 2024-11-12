Club 100 Awards Honours Papaye

Emmanuel Worlanyo Tefe, MD of Papaye (left) receiving the award at the ceremony

Papaye Fast Foods made the list of the top 100 performing businesses in Ghana at the much-anticipated 21th edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards, held at The Palms Convention Centre on Friday, October 25, 2024.

The Ghana Club 100 Awards is organised yearly by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to honour businesses for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the nation’s economic growth.

The 21st edition of the awards scheme was themed “Accelerating economic growth: Amplifying Ghana’s global market footprint through AfCFTA”.

Papaye Fast Foods emerged the 83rd company on the list.

The selection criteria for this esteemed ranking were rigorous, with companies assessed on size, growth, profitability and impact – including contributions to employment, taxation and community development.

Several organisations from the various sectors of the economy were honoured for their outstanding achievements.

The award was received on behalf of Papaye by its Managing Director, Emmanuel Worlanyo Tefe.

He expressed gratitude to the awards’ organisers for the honour and pledged that Papaye would keep producing high-quality food to nourish millions of people in the nation and beyond.

“The fact that Papaye’s excellent service has been recognised over the years is encouraging,” he said, adding that “Numerous organisations, like the Ghana Tourist Board and the Chartered Institute of Marketing, have given us accolades.”

Divine Kwadwo Asiedu, Papaye’s Group CEO, praised the organisers for establishing an awards scheme to encourage devout institutions to pursue service and professional achievement.

He revealed that his organisation is taking steps to boost output and improve the company’s reputation.

He disclosed that, the management intends to open new branches in a few chosen locations throughout the capital as part of its efforts to address the growing demand of its clientele.

Papaye Fast Food, which was established in 1991, is one of Ghana’s leading fast-growing fast food, and has become a household name in the country.

Over the years, Papaye has kept faith with its strategy of preparing fast food using recipes designed by the company, thereby giving Papaye cuisine a unique flavour.

By George Clifford Owusu