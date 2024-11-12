Big Boost For African Sports

Ntoudi Mouyelo Katoula

BETPAWA, a leading online betting company, has announced a groundbreaking $10 million initiative aimed at promoting sports development across Africa, beginning with Ghana.

This five-year commitment seeks to revolutionise sports sponsorship through programmes designed to empower both male and female athletes, enhance football infrastructure, and support community development.

During a media briefing in Accra, betPawa’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ntoudi Mouyelo Katoula, unveiled the ambitious plan, highlighting the company’s dedication to advancing African sports. A standout feature of the initiative is the “Locker Room Bonus,” which will ensure equal pay for male and female football players. Under this programme, every player on the winning team will receive a GH¢400 bonus immediately after each victory, starting with female teams in Ghana’s FA Cup.

“We’re investing equally in both men’s and women’s leagues,” Katoula stated.

“Every player on a winning squad will receive GH¢400 before they leave the locker room. It’s our commitment to fairness, showing that all athletes deserve equal recognition.”

BetPawa’s focus extends beyond player incentives; the company has also pledged to enhance Ghana’s football infrastructure. A key component of this commitment includes constructing new stadium seating at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, thereby creating a high-caliber venue for local athletes and fans. This upgrade reflects betPawa’s dedication to elevating Ghanaian sports facilities to meet international standards.

“By investing in infrastructure, we’re helping to shape the future of football in Ghana,” Katoula explained. “Our goal is to inspire athletes and fans alike by building spaces that foster community and enthusiasm for the sport.”

In addition to its sports initiatives, betPawa is committed to responsible gaming. In partnership with the Gaming Commission, the company has established Ghana’s first nationwide call centre for problem gambling support. This centre is a crucial aspect of betPawa’s ethical practices, offering counseling and resources to individuals facing gambling-related challenges.

The initiative recently earned betPawa the Responsible Gaming Initiative Award at the Gaming and Lottery Awards, underscoring its commitment to player welfare.

BetPawa also announced its sponsorship of Ghana’s Football End-of-Season Awards, which celebrate journalists and media professionals dedicated to covering local sports.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke