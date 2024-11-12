Lord OTB Is DJ Of The Year

DJ Lord OTB

Renowned Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ), DJ Lord OTB, last Saturday, November 9, 2024, won the DJ of the Year award at the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards held at the Palms Convention Centre, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The awards ceremony, which is the 12th edition, was organised to honour the country’s hardworking and dedicated disc jockeys who promoted Ghanaian culture and skilfully played music to entertain music lovers in Ghana and other parts of the world.

DJ Lord OTB, who won the award for the second time, beat competition from the likes of DJ Loft, DJ Vyrusky, TMSK DJ, ADDJ, and DJ Millzy.

In addition to the DJ of the Year award, DJ Lord OTB also took home the Artiste DJ of the Year award at the event themed “United by Music”.

With over a decade of experience in the music industry, DJ Lord OTB has carved a niche for himself, promoting artistes’ songs globally.

His latest mixtape, ‘This is Kweku Smoke’, a 75-minute masterpiece, is a testament to his exceptional skills.

Some of his notable mixtapes include ‘This is Adina Thembi’, ‘This is Kofi Kinaata’, ‘June 23 Mix series’, and ‘This Is Medikal’.

Other notable awardees include DJ Paloma (Gospel DJ of the Year), Silver DJ (Ivory Coast) (Best International DJ), DJ Speech (MAD Club, Night Club DJ of the Year), Chichi DJ (Nocturnal People’s Choice Award) and DJ Mpesempese (Scratch DJ of the Year).

Others include Best International DJ (Ghanaian), DJ PC (USA); Male Radio DJ of the Year, DJ Castro; Female Radio DJ of the Year, DJ Nyce (YFM); Female DJ of the Year, DJ Mish; MC/Hypeman of the Year, Kojo Manuel and MC Portfolio and Best Young DJ, DJ Zerbb.

Pub DJ of the Year, Selekta Shaker (Levels Pub); House DJ of the Year, TMSK DJ; Event DJ of the Year, DJ Pho; Mobile DJ of the Year, DJ Amachi; DJ/Artiste Collaboration of the Year, DJ Vyrusky & Kuami Eugene (Maya Blu); Artiste DJ of the Year, DJ Vyrusky (KiDi); DJs’ Song of the Year, Broken Heart (DJ Vyrusky); Best Student DJ, DJ Ascalon TPS (University of Ghana) and Discovery of the Year, DJ Vasty.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke