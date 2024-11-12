Supreme Court Throws Out Speaker’s Coup Plot Against NPP Majority

In a groundbreaking ruling, the Supreme Court has foiled Speaker Alban Bagbin’s attempt to remove four MPs from Parliament, declaring it unconstitutional.

The 5-2 decision in favor of Majority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin’s challenge effectively limits the Speaker’s power to declare seats vacant.

This landmark decision also overturns former Speaker Mike Oquaye’s 2020 ruling that removed the Fomena MP for running as an independent candidate.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy began when Speaker Bagbin attempted to remove the four MPs, sparking outrage from the Majority Leader and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Speaker’s decision was seen as a coup plot against the NPP, aiming to gain a majority in Parliament through the back door.

However, the Supreme Court’s intervention has reset parliamentary leadership and dynamics to its former state.

Implications for Parliament

This ruling has significant implications for Parliament, limiting the Speaker’s ability to unilaterally declare seats vacant.

The decision also reinforces the principle of democratic governance, ensuring that changes in government occur through the ballot, not by Fiat.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had hoped to gain an advantage from the Speaker’s ruling, but the Supreme Court’s decision has thwarted those plans.

-BY Daniel Bampoe