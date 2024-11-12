9th EMY Africa Set For Nov. 24

From L-R: Alex Apau Dade, Dr, Ofori Sarpong, Yofi Grant and Kojo Soboh

The much awaited ninth edition of the EMY Africa Awards will be held on November 24 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the awards organisers have announced.

Recognised as one of West Africa’s best awards scheme in Ghana, the event celebrates distinguished men in diverse fields of endeavour who are committed to societal progress every year.

EMY Africa also gives complementary awards to deserving women pushing the boundaries and shattering the glass ceiling in their respective fields.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of EMY Africa Awards, Kojo Soboh, this year’s event promises to be top-notch, with guests traveling all over Africa and the diaspora to attend.

“For years, the awards board has set the bars high in production, and this year’s event promises to be one of the best in our awards journey,” he said.

For nine years, the EMYs organised by Carbon AV have honoured many great personalities. Some previous winners include former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, Tony Elumelo (Founder & CEO, United Bank of Africa), Togbe Afede XIV (President, Africa World Airlines), Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu (Chief Iman of Ghana), and Sir Sam Jonah (CEO, Jonah Capital).

The EMY Awards is recognised continentally as a prestigious awards ceremony for men. Across Africa, EMY Africa celebrates distinguished men every year. Since 2016, EMY Africa has celebrated the best in men’s achievements across the local industry, community, culture, and public service. Dozens of men from all ages and walks of life have been honoured for their abilities, initiatives, and contributions to society.

This year, the competitive award categories have the likes of Olive The Boy, Buzstop Boys, Seromume Ikogho (Detail Africa), and Prince Gyasi, who are up for the Discovery of the Year Category. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Mohammed Kudus, Ekow Boye-Doe, and Abdul Fatawu were nominated for the Man of the Year Sports.

For the Actor of the Year category, nominees include James Gardiner, Too Sweet Annan, Timini Egbuson, and Anthony Woode.

Man of Music category had the likes of Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promise, while the Designer of the Year category nominated the likes of Anthony Dzamefe, Philip Adjepong, Kwaku Bediako, and Makun Ominiyi.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke