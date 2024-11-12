Akua Donkor’s Votes Won’t Be Counted – EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has made a significant announcement regarding the 2024 presidential election.

Despite Akua Donkor’s Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) being disqualified, her image and party symbol will remain on the ballot paper.

However, all votes cast in her name will be annulled.

This decision comes after the GFP’s new flagbearer, Philip Appiah Kubi, was disqualified due to irregularities on his nomination forms.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, confirmed this at an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday.

Disqualification

Akua Donkor, the GFP’s presidential candidate and founder, passed away on October 28. Following her death, the EC temporarily halted the printing of presidential ballot papers to allow the GFP to select and nominate a new candidate.

However, the replacement candidate’s nomination was deemed ineligible.

This development has significant implications for the electoral process and the GFP’s supporters.

The EC’s commitment to maintaining the original ballot structure ensures a smooth and timely electoral process.

BY Daniel Bampoe