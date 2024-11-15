Club 824 Gets Busy For Bawumia

A scene during an engagement with a Club 824 team in Kumbungu

A voluntary group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) professionals who hail from Dagbon in the Northern Region, Club 824, which has been engaged in ‘the Bawumia for President’ activities in the Northern Region, has intensified its operations in the past few weeks.

A member of the group has described this as mopping-up operations.

Made up of professionals from Dagbon, Club 824 is credited with mending broken fences and winning souls for the Bawumia project in the Northern Region.

Whenever there is a crisis considered injurious to the project the Club dispatches a team to attend to it.

It is made up of architects, engineers, computer scientists, development experts, diplomats and notched businessmen and women among others who besides their calling understand the local politics of the various parts of Dagbon.

In the run-up to the December 7 polls, Club 824 has unfolded a massive community outreach drive, visiting and interacting with former and current party executives, patrons, elders, retired party activists and opinion leaders in the Northern Region.

The objective of this exercise is to promote unity and mutual coexistence in the party, which will galvanise more votes for the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates, and avert voter apathy during the forthcoming elections.

The Club has been instrumental in getting disgruntled party members in Savelugu, Nantong, and Bimbilla who declared their intention to go independent to step down.

The leadership of the voluntary group has called on all NPP members, supporters and activists to put the party first and bury whatever differences they may have against any government or party official, and ensure that the party retains power through a resounding victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Addressing their target groups at meetings held in the Eastern Corridor of the Northern Region, Tamale Metropolis, Kumbungu and Savelugu constituencies, Club 824 members noted that, the goodwill for Dr. Bawumia across the country gives hope for a resounding victory come December 7, and called on all past and current executives to work assiduously as a united front to make the region part of Dr. Bawumia’s victory.

According to the group, the party has chosen a transformational leader who is taking some bold decisions to transform Ghana, an impetus for which is a clear unambiguous message.

Club 824 leadership also called on those who lost during the internal elections to forget the past and join ranks to ensure victory.

The NPP voluntary group appealed to the regional and constituency executives to develop a mechanism to give hope to the people through an effective and formalised communication strategy to ward off NDC fabrications, misinformation and disinformation.

Club 824 has packaged special campaign audios to disseminate achievements of the NPP and why it is a better option than the alternative, which the Club described as, ‘scary and hollow.’

Under the leadership of Architect Tanimu Osman and others, Club 824 has chalked mammoth progress for the NPP in Dagbon.