GEDA Illuminates Future Of Mampong Demonstration School For The Deaf

Members of GEDA in a group photograph

The Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA) has handed over a fully renovated boys’ block to the Mampong Demonstration School for the Deaf and Dumb in the Eastern Region, bringing relief and joy to the students and staff.

The renovation, valued at approximately GH¢195,000, included painting, electrical lighting, carpentry, replacement of mosquito nets, and installation of street lights.

Additionally, GEDA donated essential items such as electrical bulbs, ceiling fans, floodlights, rice, gari, cooking oil, sanitary pads, toilet rolls, and millet.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the school’s premises on November 14, the president of the Association, Kwabena Koranteng Asiamah, said GEDA’s support extends beyond the renovation.

The association plans to provide maintenance support every year and renovate additional facilities every two years.

Mr. Asiamah assured, “We will keep supporting. We will be the ones checking on the maintenance of the building and street lights, not them. They can’t do it on their own.”

According to him, the association was moved to act after visiting the school and observing the deplorable condition of the boys’ block.

“It is not all the time that we will call on the government. Individuals and organisations too must sometimes have sympathy for humanity and help,” he emphasised.

Mr. Asiamah noted that GEDA’s commitment to corporate social responsibility drives their investment in humanity.

“We are an Association that cares about fellow humans; hence the necessary support. Our little money must be used properly in investing in humans rather than using it to party or spending it on our families,” he added.

The Assistant Headmaster, Divine Edem Kodadza, Administration, expressed profound gratitude to GEDA.

He noted that the renovation and installation of street lights have brought immense relief students and staffs alike

According to him, the school is now well-lit, facilitating communication through sign language.

He appealed to others to support the school, emphasising that hearing-impaired students require resources to become valuable assets to themselves and society.

BY Daniel Bampoe