Let’s Campaign For Free SHS – Alhaji Osman

Alhaji Ahmed Osman (M) flanked by other Muslim leaders

The Deputy Chief Imam of Asante Mampong, Alhaji Ahmed Osman has made a clarion call on Ghanaians, especially parents of beneficiaries of the Free High School (FSHS) programme to be the ones to sell the message about its goodness.

According to him, no individual or group of people can market the policy than parents whose wards have benefitted from it.

That, he said was because they are the ones who feel the positive effect of the policy considering the monies that would have otherwise spent paying for their wards’ fees.

Speaking at the stakeholders forum at Mampong in the Ashanti region, he said Ghanaians should not be ungrateful to the incumbent Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for giving their children the opportunity to go to school for free.

“The campaign about the Free senior school programme should not be done by party executives; its rather we the Ghanaian citizens who must rise and say the truth to our children that now they are attending school for free,” he said.

That, he said was because,“if we keep quiet about it and it collapses it will be our making and we will have ourselves to blame” whilst insisting that “if someone does good and deserves praise, let’s say it that we appreciate it.”

“I took one of my children to school when it was not free and another got the opportunity to go to Free Senior High School and I know we can get thousands of people sitting here who can attest to the fact that either their children or a relative is benefitting from it”, he said to a spontaneous applause from the crowd.

“So, when someone has done this for you and you say let’s vote them out then you are being ungrateful,” he emphasised.

From Charles Takyi-Boadu, Mampong, Ashanti region