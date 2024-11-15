Government Signs Agreement With HSWU, IAA

Ing. Benjamin Arthur (R) and Franklin Owusu Ansah exchanging the agreement

The government has signed two agreements with the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) and the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) on behalf of staff of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) to improve the working conditions of the members of the two unions.

The two unions and the government team expressed satisfaction with the progress made in negotiations.

These agreements demonstrate the government’s dedication to worker welfare and transparency, promoting harmony and productivity in the health sector and accountability in public fund management.

HSWU Agreement

The government and HSWU signed an agreement on November 11, 2024, to improve working conditions for union members.

Representing the government, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) Chief Executive, Ing. Benjamin Arthur, said he was excited about the outcome of the lengthy engagement.

“Health service workers play a significant role in the country’s development, and we appreciate their efforts,” he said and thanked the leaders of the union for their support throughout the process.

Ing. Arthur expressed the hope that future negotiations will be smoother, quicker, and even exceed expectations to provide better conditions, promoting harmony and productivity.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director for Human Resource at the Ministry of Health, Joana Abakah-Yamoah, assured the union that their concerns would be addressed.

Union’s Concerns

However, General Secretary of HSWU, Franklin Owusu Ansah expressed concerns over negotiation delays, urging faster progress.

Despite not receiving everything they asked for, Mr. Ansah emphasised that the union signed the agreement because it prioritised the country’s interest. Looking forward, he said he hoped future negotiations would address the union’s concerns and improve the health sector.

IAA Agreement

The government signed an agreement with PSWU on October 1, 2024, strengthening the IAA’s role in ensuring government agencies’ financial integrity.

Ing. Arthur signed on behalf of the government, while the IAA Director- General, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, represented the agency after which the two leaders exchanged documents to seal the agreement.

Dr. Oduro Osae expressed gratitude to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for securing fair compensation for IAA staff.

Ing. Arthur reaffirmed the government’s commitment to good governance and responsible resource management.

“We are committed to fair wages and salaries for all public sector workers. This agreement promotes transparency and accountability in public fund management,” he said.

A Daily Guide Report