CLUB Lager Hosts 2026 World Cup Final Draw, Unveiled As Official Beer In Ghana

Participants in a happy mood

On December 5, 2025, CLUB Lager brought together football fans, dignitaries and members of the media for a colourful evening at the Polo Beach Club, where it hosted the official 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw.

The event marked a significant moment for both Ghana and the brand, as CLUB Lager was formally unveiled as the Official Beer of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Ghana, reinforcing its long-standing association with football and national celebration.

The ceremony drew high-profile representation from the Ghana Football Association, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and leading figures in the sports media, alongside enthusiastic supporters who gathered to witness the historic draw and celebrate Ghana’s qualification for the global showpiece.

The venue buzzed with excitement throughout the night as guests soaked in the festive atmosphere and shared optimism about the Black Stars’ upcoming World Cup campaign. Fans participated in a range of football-themed activities, including mini goalpost challenges, with exclusive CLUB Lager merchandise on offer, while interactive engagement zones heightened anticipation for the tournament.

BY Wletsu Ransford