Okraku Pays Working Visit To Maryland Ahead Of World Cup

Kurt Okrau with a Maryland official

President of the Ghana Football Association and Second Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has undertaken a working visit to the Office of the Governor of the State of Maryland as part of ongoing high-level engagements ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

During the visit, Mr. Okraku held constructive discussions with the Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, Honourable Aruna Miller, and the State’s Chief of Staff, Geri Royals Byrd.

The talks focused on areas of shared interest and explored possible avenues of collaboration to support Ghana’s participation at the global tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The meeting forms part of a broader diplomatic and institutional outreach by the GFA President across the United States, aimed at strengthening partnerships that will enhance planning, logistics, fan engagement and overall operational support for the Black Stars during the World Cup.

Mr. Okraku stressed the importance of early coordination with key stakeholders in host states and cities to ensure smooth preparations and a positive experience for both the team and Ghanaian supporters.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L and will open their World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto, before taking on England in Boston and wrapping up the group stage with a fixture against Croatia in Philadelphia.

The GFA President who continues to hold meetings with strategic partners across the United States, reaffirmed the FA’s commitment to delivering a well-organised and memorable World Cup campaign.

He noted that such engagements are vital to advancing Ghana’s interests, projecting a positive national image and ensuring the Black Stars receive adequate support both on and off the pitch.

BY Wletsu Ransford