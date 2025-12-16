Ghana Face Germany In March Friendly Ahead Of World Cup

Germany and Ghana are set to renew their long-standing football rivalry when they meet in an international friendly on March 30, 2026, in Stuttgart, as both nations intensify preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The fixture carries added significance for Ghana head coach Otto Addo, who was born in Hamburg and enjoyed a successful playing career in the Bundesliga.

A former Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Addo won the German league title in 2002 and earned 15 caps for the Black Stars. He will now lead Ghana against the country where his football journey began.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has welcomed the challenge, describing Ghana as an ideal opponent ahead of the World Cup.

He noted that the Black Stars’ pace and sharp transition play would provide valuable preparation, particularly with Germany due to face Ivory Coast in the group stage of the tournament.

Addo, for his part, believes the encounter presents a major test for his team. He described the friendly as a rare opportunity to measure Ghana’s progress against one of the world’s elite sides, adding that his players are eager to take on the challenge in Stuttgart.

Ghana arrive in Europe in confident mood after qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as group winners. The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group L, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.

The upcoming friendly will be the fourth meeting between the two nations. Germany won their first encounter, a friendly in Bochum in 1993, by a 6–1 margin.

They later edged Ghana 1–0 in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, before the teams played out a thrilling 2–2 draw at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:45 pm on March 30, 2026, in Stuttgart.

BY Wletsu Ransford