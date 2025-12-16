Paul Faces Ultimate Test Against Joshua In Miami Showdown

Jake Paul (L) and Anthony Joshua (R)

Jake Paul will attempt to defy the odds on Friday night in Miami when he steps into the ring with former two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in one of the most talked-about boxing events of the year.

The bout pitches the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer against an established heavyweight star, with Joshua entering the contest as a heavy favourite.

Many observers expect the British powerhouse to end the fight within the opening rounds, given his experience, size and pedigree at the highest level of the sport.

For Paul, the clash represents the biggest challenge of his unconventional boxing career and a chance to silence critics who question his legitimacy in the ring.

For Joshua, it marks a return to action after a year away, as he looks to reassert his dominance and put a definitive stop to Paul’s rise in the boxing spotlight.

The event also signals another major foray into boxing by Netflix, which continues to invest in high-profile fights with Paul as a central figure, ensuring global attention for the spectacle.

The central question remains whether Paul can produce what would be considered one of the greatest upsets in boxing history, or whether Joshua will deliver a decisive statement performance and bring an abrupt end to the Paul phenomenon.