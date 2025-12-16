Why Host Experience Volta Festival In Accra? – Cee Wayo

Cee Wayo

THE VOLTA Regional Secretary of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Cee Wayo, has questioned the organisers of the “Experience Volta Festival” on the rationale behind hosting such an event in Accra and not in the Volta Region.

“Experience Volta in Accra” festival was recently held at El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on December 13, 2025, which witnessed top Volta musicians, respected chiefs, and traditional leaders at the event.

According to Cee Wayo, the event, despite receiving a list of renowned people from the Volta Region, was under patronised, saying, “I strongly believe that hosting this event in Accra was a misappropriation of funds, a lack of event ideas, and a total disrespect towards Voltarians.”

He further stated that the purpose of “Experience Volta” should be to attract people from across Ghana and the world to the Volta Region, promoting the region’s hospitality, arts, and culture.

“Instead, you took the event away from the people, denying them the chance to experience the beauty of Volta. I thank the Accra Chiefs and the entire Gas for not showing up for the ‘Experience Volta in Accra Festival’,” he added.

He called on Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple Tanko, Council of State member from Volta Region, to apologise to the chiefs and the good people of Volta Region for the mishap.

Cee Wayo further proposed that the second edition of “Experience Volta” be held in the Volta Region, specifically in Aflao, Ho, Akatsi, Keta, Kpando, or Hohoe, to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking tourist attractions, and talented artistes.

“Let’s bring the event home and showcase our region’s treasures. The event should be renamed ‘Experience Volta Festival’ and held in the Volta Region to promote our cultural heritage and boost tourism,” he stressed.

He also called on stakeholders to support the initiative and make “Experience Volta Festival” a signature event that puts the Volta Region on the map.

“Let’s work together to promote the Volta Region and showcase its beauty to the world,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke