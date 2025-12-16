Medikal’s Beyond Kontrol Concert Thrills Participants Till Dawn

Medikal performing at the concert

Accra Sports Stadium came alive last Saturday as A-list music superstars converged to support Medikal’s most patronised event, ‘Beyond Kontrol Concert’.

With fans arriving in full anticipation and DJs warming up the crowd with popular hits, the all-night show witnessed surprise sets from Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, and collaborations by Kuami Eugene, Bisa Kdei, Kofi Kinaata, and Fameye.

These artistes brought their unique energy and kept the momentum high throughout the event.

Medikal took the stage around 1:00 a.m. and delivered back-to-back hit songs with strong stage command, getting the crowd to sing along passionately to their favourite records. The rapper proved why he’s one of Ghana’s most dominant artistes, creating an unforgettable experience for the thousands of music lovers in attendance, who jammed to hit songs like “Too Risky”, Ayekoo”, and “Accra” among others.

Shatta Wale arrived shirtless around 6 a.m., prompting hundreds of fans to toss shirts onstage while he belted anthems and denied fraud rumours.

Sarkodie delivered sharp bars, smooth vocals, and dance moves on classics like ‘M3gye Wo Girl,’ later joking about skipping dances at his next show. Medikal hailed the unity, with fans leaving the pitch littered in the glow of an unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian music.

The excitement went a notch higher when the Di Asa Twins ignited the concert stage delivering an explosive, high-energy performance that set the entire crowd on fire. Their killer moves and infectious vibe had everyone buzzing, screaming, and dancing non-stop.

Social media went wild with fans commending Medikal and his supporting acts for a well organised event. Shadrack Amono, on social media wrote, “Shatta Wale decided to go shirtless on stage, the fans joined him, they also removed their shirts and they were gifting them to him, the bond between Shatta Wale and his fans, was made in Heaven … DAMNN!!”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke