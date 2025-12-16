Massive Patronage @MTN Carols Night

Aerial view of participants at the event. INSET: Kuami Eugene performing

OVER thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of lives converged at the Accra International Conference Centre last Saturday for this year’s MTN Ghana’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols under the theme “The Heart of Christmas.”

As anticipation built to witness performances from Ghana’s leading acts billed for the concert, the atmosphere shifted gently as the MTN Viva Voices filled the hall with rich harmonies, setting the tone to welcome the acts.

The spiritual tone was further elevated as gospel powerhouse Joe Mettle ministered in song, leading the audience into moments of worship and reflection.

The evening sparkled with musical performances from Kuami Eugene, whose melodies brought youthful energy to the celebration, and Kofi Kinaata, who closed the night with an uplifting performance that left the audience smiling and reflective.

The evening unfolded with the First Lesson, read from Genesis 3:8–15 by Franklin Sowah, Director, Marketing and Sales of Graphic Communications, drawing the audience into humanity’s earliest encounter with hope and redemption.

Charles Nortey Oquaye followed with the Second Lesson from Genesis 22:15–18, echoing God’s enduring promise and covenant with His people.

Reading Isaiah 11:1–9, his voice carried a message of peace, justice, and the coming of the Messiah—met with warm applause from the audience.

Adding colour and movement to the scriptures, Dance With a Purpose (DWP) took the stage with a captivating theatrical performance, translating the Christmas story into expressive choreography that resonated deeply with the audience.

The Fourth Lesson, from Luke 1:26–35, 38, was read by the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Sylvia Owusu Ankomah, recounting the angel’s message to Mary.

The journey through scripture continued with ASP Effia Tenge (Rtd.), who delivered the Fifth Lesson from Isaiah 9:2–7, proclaiming the birth of the Prince of Peace.

The Sixth Lesson, Luke 2:1–7, was read by Odaifio Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of the Nungua Traditional Council and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, whose regal presence added solemnity to the nativity account.

The Seventh Lesson, Matthew 2:1–12, was read by Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, recounting the journey of the wise men.

Media personality, Anita Akua Akuffo, delivered the Eighth Lesson from Luke 2:8–16, vividly retelling the shepherds’ encounter with the angels, while the Head of Sales at Labadi Beach Hotel, George Ayisi, concluded the readings with the Ninth Lesson from John 1:1–14, reminding all of the Word made flesh.

MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Blewett, expressed gratitude to customers, partners, employees, and stakeholders for their loyalty and trust, describing them as the heartbeat of the company. He reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to shared value, environmental responsibility, and innovation, highlighting the recent introduction of Ghana’s first biodegradable SIM card as a step toward reducing plastic waste.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke