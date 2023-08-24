Clubs Chase Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have already received interest in Mason Greenwood following their decision to remove the forward from their squad, sources told ESPN.

United announced on Monday that Greenwood will leave Old Trafford following the conclusion of their six-month investigation into his conduct.

The Premier League club launched a probe into the circumstances around Greenwood’s arrest on suspicion of rape and assault after criminal charges against the footballer were dropped in February.

United is looking to secure a permanent or loan move for Greenwood, 21. According to sources, they have already received interest from clubs in England and abroad.

Because Greenwood remains under contract, United have until the window closes on September 1 to agree a move for the England international.

However, if a suitable option cannot be found in the next 10 days, sources have told ESPN that United will consider a mutual termination of Greenwood’s contract.

His deal runs until 2025, with a club option to extend for an additional 12 months, and he will remain on full pay until a resolution can be found.

Sources told ESPN that the most likely destination is a club in Saudi Arabia or Turkey. Sources close to the striker insist the decision will be based on which club is best-placed for Greenwood to rebuild his life with his partner and newborn, and not necessarily where he would have the most success on the pitch.

Sources close to United accept that many clubs showing an interest in signing Greenwood will face opposition to his arrival, particularly those in England.