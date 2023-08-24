Be Envoys Of Gender Equality – First Lady To Queenmothers

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on queenmothers to be advocates for gender equality.

She made the call during an event to celebrate the Homowo season with Ga queenmothers.

The occasion offered an opportunity for the First Lady to discuss issues relevant to the well-being of women and girls.

The First Lady briefed the queenmothers on an Organisation of African First Ladies for Development’s continental campaign whose theme “#WeAreEqual” brings together African First Ladies, partners, and allies to advance gender equity and close the gender gap across the continent.

She urged the queenmothers to use their influence and voices to help dismantle the barriers that hold women and girls back and advocate for the health, education and financial independence of girls and women, to drive social and economic progress and build a more equal and equitable world.

“We need your support. Join the #WeAreEqual campaign and add your voice to the movement. Use your platform to raise awareness about the power of gender equity and call on our leaders to take action. Together, we can create a future where gender equity is not only a goal but a lived reality for everyone,” the First Lady appealed to the queenmothers.

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who also graced the occasion, commended the queenmothers for their positive contribution to their communities and encouraged them to continue to inspire women and girls.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Afisah Zakariah, also took the opportunity to brief the queenmothers on her ministry’s strategies to bridge the gender gap, towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Agenda.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, thanked the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for her outstanding contributions toward the fight for gender equality, peace and stability in the country, and expressed his ministry’s support for all queenmothers and encouraged them to promote unity and peace in their communities.

The spokesperson for the queenmothers, Manye Amponsah Dokua III, thanked the First Lady for her continued support for Ghanaian women and children, and pledged the support of her members for the campaign on gender equality.

The event was attended by queenmothers, ministers, female Municipal and District Chief Executives and Members of Parliament, and some Chief Executive Officers in the Greater Accra Region.