COA FS Could Help In Fighting Coronavirus – Noguchi Institute Director

Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang

Ghana may likely find a solution for affected persons for Covid-19 if all measures put in place by the regulatory agencies goes as well as expected.

Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, the director at the Noguchi Memorial Medical Institute, told Joy Business that locally produced food supplement, COA FS is proven to be an immune booster which may help in the fight against covid 19.

According to him, there are ongoing clinical tests by the Institute which will determine whether the product can be proven medically for export or not.

“We want to make sure that COA FS is properly tested and assessed. We actually have a process ongoing with a comprehensive stakeholder approach with the Food and Drugs Authority, Centre for Plant Medicine and others,” he said.

He said the Institute is one leading the clinical trials, “so we are in the process of putting together the clinical results before we are able to say this medicine is good and can even be exported for HIV, Covid-19 or any viral disease”

“For now the medicine is registered as an immune booster and as an immune booster, we know that for Covid-19 if you have a stronger immune system then there is a better chance of surviving.

“So if it is an effective immune booster then you can also assume that it can help in the fight but of course unless you use it, you can’t tell,” Prof Anang said.

The director of the Noguchi Institute, also made a passionate appeal for private sector businesses and philanthropists to come to their rescue as they need resources to operate.

He stressed the need for the private sector to support efforts by government in resourcing them and to build the capacity of the Institute in order to cater to the African continent.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a donation by Sunda International, Tuesday.

The home care and detergent manufacturer presented some items to the Institute to aid in its work in helping curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

