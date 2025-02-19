Coach Kim Björkegren Wastes No Time In Scouting Talent

Coach Kim Björkegren in a group photo with the players

Just a day after his appointment as Black Queens Head Coach, Kim Lars Björkegren wasted no time immersing himself in Ghanaian women’s football.

He was spotted at the Women’s FA Cup clash between Rootz Sistaz and Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the Senchi Methodist Astro Turf in Akosombo.

This early move allows Coach Kim to assess local talent, including Comfort Yeboah, who has already earned a spot in his maiden Black Queens squad. His scouting efforts will continue with Malta Guinness league matches once the teams return from their training tour in Morocco.

The match itself was a thriller. Rootz Sistaz clinched a stunning 4-3 victory in extra time after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Their resilience and determination not only secured a historic win but also set the stage for an exciting future in the competition.