Coaches In Greater Accra Receive Safeguarding Training

Obed Tuffour

Coaches participating in the ongoing Licence D Coaching Course in the Greater Accra Region have received Safeguarding Training as part of their programme.

The initiative marks another key step in promoting child protection in grassroots football, with the training delivered by the GFA’s Safeguarding Officer, Obed Tuffour.

The session equipped coaches with practical tools to protect young players from harm and exploitation.

Focus areas included establishing clear boundaries between adults and children, creating safe environments, and recognising early warning signs of abuse.

Coaches were also introduced to reporting mechanisms to ensure concerns can be raised swiftly and responsibly.

Participants welcomed the training, noting its importance in addressing the unique challenges of grassroots football in Accra.

Many pledged to implement the lessons in their clubs and districts to help build a culture of safety across the region.

BY Wletsu Ransford