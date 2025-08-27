Hunter Shot Whilst Hunting For Game

Emmanuel Benne at the hospital

DRAMA HAS unfolded after a hunter, who was on a hunting expedition in the forest, mistakenly shot his colleague hunter, whom he thought was an animal.

Emmanuel Benne, aged 26, the victim, was said to have sustained gunshot wounds on his hand and chest, but he miraculously survived and has since been hospitalised.

The suspect, who has been identified by the police only as Samson, a hunter, is yet to be apprehended to assist the Nyinahin District Police in their ongoing investigations.

The weird incident, according to a police report, which the DAILY GUIDE has sighted, happened in the dark at Kyereyaso-Nkwanta near Nyinahin, in the Ashanti Region, at 10pm on August 13, 2025.

“On 14/08/2025 at 1000 hours, Emmanuel Benne, aged 26, of kyereyaso-Nkwanta, Nyinahin, with gunshot wounds on his right hand and chest accompanied by two others, came to the station and the former reported that on 13/08/2025 at about 2200 hours whiles he was on a hunting expedition in the Kyekyewere forest, one Sampson also a hunter, hunting in the same forest, mistook him for a game and shot at him.

“Victim was issued with medical form and rushed to Nyinahin Community Hospital where he was admitted at the emergency ward and given treatment,” part of the police statement disclosed.

The medical officer on duty, the police said, successfully removed the pellet on the complainant’s right hand, but the pellet in his chest is yet to be removed.

“Victim is still receiving treatment and efforts are being made to arrest the suspect, who has since not returned home, and also visit the scene to assist investigation,” the police statement noted.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi