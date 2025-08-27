Ngumoha Becomes Liverpool’s Youngest Scorer In Dramatic Win At Newcastle

Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool’s 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha made history as the club’s youngest ever goalscorer with a stoppage-time strike to seal a thrilling 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night.

The teenager, aged 16 years and 361 days, struck in the 100th minute to secure victory after Newcastle had battled back from two goals and a man down.

His goal also made him the fourth youngest scorer in Premier League history, behind James Vaughan, James Milner, and Wayne Rooney.

Ryan Gravenberch put Liverpool ahead before half-time, with Hugo Ekitike adding a second just after the break.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes and substitute William Osula levelled the score, despite Anthony Gordon’s first-half red card.

But Ngumoha’s late heroics stunned the home crowd and handed the champions a dramatic win.