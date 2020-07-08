Coastal Devt Authority Starts Market Projects At Dodowa, Asutuare

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has performed a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of modern markets at Dodowa and Asutuare in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The 40 lockable shops, 40 open sheds and crèche formed part of the constituency’s allocation of ‘one million dollars’ support under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

Speaking at the separate programmes at Asutuare and Dodowa, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, noted that the market would support the local community in their socio-economic development when completed. It would also have a direct impact on the sustainable development goal of eradicating poverty, reducing gender inequality and promoting decent work and economic growth.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed security and safety challenges that exist in the markets, adding that the construction of market facilities that would address the insanitary conditions and the frequent fire outbreaks in the markets.

Mr. Ashitey advised the assembly to keenly supervise the construction process for speedy and timely completion to avoid overruns.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Shai-Osudoku, Daniel Teye Akuffo, said the history of Dodowa market cannot be written without recognizing the key role of the CODA for its support.

He said the market would add vibrancy to the two communities and the entire district.

“Local businesses at Dodowa, Asutuare and nearby communities, our farmers, vendors and youth will be provided with space to sell their products and services, as well as serve as a reliable source of livelihood for some of the youth,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, urged the contractor to engage the services of local artisans in the area to construct the project.

He said a credit union is due to be launched to facilitate business expansion and the social well-being of market women and farmers in the area.

Nene Okukurabour Teye Agyeman V, who chaired the function, commended government for the project and urged residents to support the completion of the project.

Later, CODA seized the opportunity to distribute 2,000 face masks to the traders.

From Vincent Kubi, Dodowa