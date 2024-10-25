Cocoa-Processing SMEs Undergo Training

Participants in a group photograph during the workshop

A two-day workshop aimed at empowering women-led cocoa-processing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana has ended in Accra.

The training, which started on October 22 at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) auditorium in Accra, was organised by the International Trade Centre (ITC) as part of the SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme. The workshop focused on export pricing and logistics, addressing the significant challenges these women face in accessing international markets.

In his opening remarks ahead of the training, Mr. Samuel Dentu, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, emphasised the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs in the cocoa sector.

“The chocolate industry is one of the most valuable sectors in Ghana’s export landscape… Our gathering here today is an important milestone in our joint endeavour to increase the competitiveness of women SMEs,” Mr. Dentu said.

For his part, National Programme Coordinator for the International Trade Centre, reinforced the workshop’s objectives, saying, “Over the next two days, this workshop will provide you with the tools, knowledge, and networks necessary to overcome barriers and build stronger, more competitive businesses.”

He urged participants to take advantage of the networking opportunities available, emphasising that collaboration is key to success in international markets.

Trade Advisor for West Africa at the British High Commission, Ms. Victoria Allard, noted that the workshop “will address some of the key barriers that women-led businesses face in enhancing their competitiveness on international markets. Through a combination of trainings, practical sessions, case studies, and insights from industry experts.”

She added that the workshop will provide tailored guidance on how to leverage the price of company offerings to maximise competitiveness and streamline logistics processes, to keep costs low and efficiently high.

Day one of the workshop kicked off with an overview of export logistics management. Participants were introduced to the fundamentals of the export logistics process, including key operational essentials such as shipping, documentation, and customs procedures.

Experts from DHL provided insights into best practices for selecting and managing logistics partners, as well as strategies for mitigating risks in international logistics, including compliance with trade regulations.

Additionally, participants delved into market access and compliance, gaining knowledge about international market requirements and quality standards for processed cocoa products.

By Kofi Aduonum