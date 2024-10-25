Stars Drop In FiFA Ranking Again

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola ranking after a winless run in the October international window.

The Black Stars have move three places down from the 70th position to the 73rd place globally, while they sit 14th on the continent.

The latest drop comes after a draw and a defeat to Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana had slipped to 70th position in September following similar results in the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The four-time African champions are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as they remain winless in Group F of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the biggest movers on the ranking are Ghana’s World Cup qualifier group opponents, Comoros, who are ten places up globally.

Argentina kept their place at the top with France, Spain, England and Brazil completing the top five.

In Africa, Morocco sit at the summit followed by Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria in that order.

Ghana will next face Angola and Niger to complete the Nations Cup qualifiers for Morocco 2025.