COCOBOD To Maintain Producer Price

James Kofi Kutsoati

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has hinted of maintaining the producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 crop season.

Acting Chief Executive in charge of operations at COCOBOD, James Kofi Kutsoati, in a letter dated April 8, 2025 to the Licensed Cocoa Buyers’ Association of Ghana (LICOBAG) said the decision, “stems from a thorough assessment of the operational and financial implications for the local cocoa industry”.

It said the decision is also aimed at preserving stability and long-term sustainability within the cocoa sector.

While COCOBOD acknowledged Côte d’Ivoire’s increased price, it hinted of potential review of fees and margins for stakeholders in the 2025/26 crop season.

The cocoa producer price currently is GH₵3,100 per 64kg bag, from the previous rate set in September for the 2024/2025 crop season.

Both countries, produce over 60% of the world’s cocoa, and have continuously worked together to coordinate better prices to improve the livelihood and incomes of farmers.

President John Mahama earlier this year also asked the management of COCOBIOD to be innovative, adopt modern technology to help increase productivity to sustain the cocoa sector.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah