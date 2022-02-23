CODA Completes 129 Infrastructure Projects

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaibu has said 129 infrastructural projects across the Coastal Development Zones of the country have been completed.

Addressing the media at the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra, Mr. Shaibu said, “As I speak, the government has completed a total of 129 infrastructure projects across the coastal zones of the country, which is the 6 regions and 109 constituencies, with the remaining at various stages of completion.

The CODA boss said this forms part of the government’s agenda of inclusive growth and poverty alleviation, particularly in the coastal zones of the country.

He noted that other projects were at various stages of completion, “meaning those projects that haven’t been completed are about 99, 90, 60, and 30 per cent complete. In fact, some are also done and what we are waiting for is to commission them and hand them over,” he said.

The projects include durbar grounds, boreholes, AstroTurf pitches, health facilities, libraries, classroom blocks, school dormitories, drains, roads, lorry parks, and market centres.

Mr. Shaibu also indicated that the Authority as part of achieving the principle of sustainable development and bringing development closer to the doorstep of people within the coastal zones of the country has embarked on numerous poverty alleviation programmes.

One of such projects, he said, is the ‘CODA drive’ initiative, which provides commercial motorcycle riders Bajaj Qute vehicles on a hire-purchase basis.

This he said forms part of processes to phase out the commercial motorcycle business also known as ‘Okada’.

He said the Authority has also procured and distributed over three thousand (3000NO.) subsidised outboard motors to fisher folks which included inland fishers as part of efforts by the Authority to boost Ghana’s fishing industry and help fisher folks gets bumper harvest.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri