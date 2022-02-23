Man ‘Kills’ Daughter 3, Wounds Wife Over Soap

A 25-year-old man, Haruna Adam, is in the custody of the Walewale Divisional Police Command for allegedly killing his three-year-old-daughter, Mezrifa Hurana.

According to police report, the suspect, who is a farmer, also inflected machete wounds on his wife, Zuraya Kofi, 22.

The incident is said to have occurred at Yezesi, a community near Yagaba in the Mamprugu-Moadugri District of the North East region.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Walewale Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy while Zuraya Kofi has also been taken to the Sandema Government Hospital in the Upper East Region for treatment.

The North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Angmain, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online , said on February 20, 2022, the Yagaba police, under the Walewale District Police Command, received a report that a farmer, now suspect, has inflicted machete wounds on his wife and also killed their three-year-old daughter.

ACP Angmain said the police proceeded to the house and found the lifeless body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the accused person’s room with deep machete wounds on her right upper chest and her neck.

He indicated that preliminary investigation at the scene disclosed that on February 20, 2022, the accused had a quarrel with his wife after she refused to give him soap to take his bath.

ASP Angmain said the accused is reported to have locked his wife and her deceased daughter up in the room and subjected them to severe beatings during which he used the machete to inflict the wounds on their three-year-old daughter and his wife.

“He fled the scene after committing the crime but he was, however, pursued by community members to a nearby community called Guruma, arrested and handed over to police.”

The accused was subsequently arraigned at the Walewale District Court and remanded into police custody. He is to reappear in court on March 8,2022.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yagaba