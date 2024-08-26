Collapsed Building Kills Four

Four people are alleged to have lost their lives following the collapse of a three-storey building situated in the Kasoa New Market, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

In an interview with Adom News, eyewitness Nana Akwesi said the four victims who tragically died after a three-storey building collapsed on them include a carpenter and three other apprentices who were working on the second floor of the building before the collapse.

“The workers were on the second floor when the incident occurred. The carpenter died on the spot, while the other three died while being transported to the hospital,” he stated.

A video shared by EDHUB, a user on X, also confirmed the tragic event. The video captured the devastating aftermath, revealing the extent of the destruction and the heartbreak of those who witnessed it.

One of the eyewitnesses, who spoke to local media, described the incident saying, “Family, the sad incident happened in Kasoa. This three-storey building collapsed and four people died; may their souls rest in peace. This is so sad,” he recounted.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for Joe-men – Kpomotey Electoral Area, Mustapha Mohammed, expressed shock at the incident stating that investigations are expected to be launched by the Ghana Police Service and other relevant authorities to determine the factors that led to this tragic event.

The cause of the building’s collapse remains unconfirmed. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

It will be recalled that a similar incident occurred early last year where four firefighters sustained injuries after a building collapsed on them while dousing an inferno at Westland in West Legon. Again, a three-storey building under construction, at Ofankor Market, near Asofan in Accra, collapsed last year. Investigations conducted by authorities concerning these pockets of incidents are yet to be published.

Fire Outbreak

In the early hours of 6 am on Sunday, a devastating fire brought down about 96 shops at the Kasoa New Market, causing significant property damage.

Several market women who lost their belongings in the fire expressed their devastation. “I was in the house when I had a call that my shop was on fire. The entire space was up in flames when I got to the scene. I have lost all my belongings in the fire, and I wonder how I will get money to start a new business,” Akosua Agyeiwaa, a devastated market woman told Citi News.

However, the swift response and hard work of the Ghana National Fire Service (GFS) saved many more shops. According to Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade II Kofi Forson, the service was alerted to the incident at approximately 8:28 am and swiftly dispatched a team and three fire tenders to the scene.

“We had information about 08:28 hours of a fire outbreak. When they got here the fire had reached its growth stage. My men did very well because if you look at the combustible nature of the fire, it would take a long time to douse the fire, but my men managed to bring the fire under control.

“We have also warned the market women not to cook in the market or do anything related to naked fire. Fire will not occur unless there is a source of heat. We have begun our investigation into the matter,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke