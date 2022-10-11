Collapsed Church Building Kills 2 In Winneba

File Picture

Two persons have died following the collapse of the church building of New Heaven of Grace Chapel at Gomoa Akoti in the Central Region.

Five others are battling for their lives at a health facility after the incident which occurred last Sunday when a storm blew off the church.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

The Head Pastor of the Church explained that they noticed the church building was shaking because of strong winds during the storm, adding that the wind prevented them from going out of the church as they were

afraid for their lives.

He explained that a gust of wind struck the church, causing it to collapse.

By Vincent Kubi