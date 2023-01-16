Collapsed Church Building Kills Girl, 2

The deceased girl, the injured man and the collapsed church building

A CHURCH building has suddenly collapsed, killing a two-year-old girl and also causing body injuries to a 45-year-old man.

The lifeless body of the deceased, identified by the police as Francisca Boakye Appiah, has been deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

The injured man, David Opoku, is currently responding to treatment in a medical facility at Kwadaso in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The heartbreaking incident happened at the Apostolic Gospel Power Ministry at Abuakwa-DKC on Saturday, around 4pm.

A police report seen by the DAILY GUIDE, which confirmed the report, said the church building was under construction but caved in.

Unfortunately, the man and the young girl, who happened to be passing by at the time the building caved in, were caught by the falling debris, leading to the demise of the girl.

“On 14/01/23 at 21:58hrs, Ahmed Adams of Abuakwa came to the station and reported that on same day about 4pm, he was informed by Francis Boakye Jackson, the head pastor of Apostolic Gospel Power Ministry, sited at Abuakwa-DKC, that part of the said church building which is under construction collapsed, trapping victims David Opoku, aged 45 and Francisca Boakye Appiah, aged 2 years, deceased”.

The report said the victims were rushed to the Kwadaso SDA Hospital for treatment but Francisca Boakye Appiah was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Police proceeded to the scene and found the front view of the Church building partially collapsed”, part of the Police statement disclosed.

The police also said investigations were extended to the Kwadaso Hospital where victim David Opoku was met on admission receiving treatment.

“The lifeless body of the deceased was packaged in a box at the hospital and was identified by her father, Frank Appiah.

“The body was carefully inspected and deep cut was found on the left side of the head and blood oozing from both ears,” the statement noted.

It said photographs of the body were taken and the body was removed and deposited at Mount Sinai Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi