Papa Ajasco Is Dead

Papa Ajasco

Nollywood actor, Femi Ogunrombi, popularly known as Papa Ajasco has passed on.

Nigeria’s Punch reported that, the actor’s demise was announced by a theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu.

In a post, the theatre practitioner wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’, Mr. Femi Ogunrombi, is dead.”

The cause of his death, at the time of filing this report, is unknown.

The late Femi Ogunrombi was known for his role in the Wale Adenuga comedy series that featured Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Miss Pepeye, Boy Alinco, among others.

Femi Ogunrombi took over the character, Papa Ajasco when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show.