MTN Rejects GRA’s $773m Tax Liability

MTN CEO Selorm Adadevoh

MTN GHANA has disputed an allegation that it owes the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) a total of GH¢8,209,603,842.14 (US$773 million) between 2014 and 2018.

According to the telecom firm, it was a tax-compliant corporate entity and the tax liability notice of GH¢8,209,603,842.14 (US$773 million) issued against it by the GRA was, therefore, unacceptable.

The assessment of GH¢8,209,603,842.14 by the GRA includes penalties and interest charges.

“In this regard, from the base component of the assessment (that is, excluding penalties and interest), on MTN Ghana’s analysis, the GRA infers that MTN Ghana under declared its revenue by more than approximately 30% over the five-year period 2014 to 2018,” it said in a statement.

It said the GRA audited MTN Ghana for the period 2014-2018, using a third-party consultant as well as a new methodology based on call data records (CDR), recharges, and other data.

“MTN Ghana strongly disputes the accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit.

“MTN Ghana believes that taxes due have been paid during the period under assessment,” it explained.

The statement further said MTN Group and MTN Ghana would continue to engage with the relevant authorities on this matter adding MTN remained resolute that MTN Ghana is a tax compliant corporate citizen.

Again, it said MTN Ghana would like to further assure its shareholders and other stakeholders that MTN Ghana was a responsible business with an absolute commitment to transparency, good corporate governance, and compliance.

MTN Ghana thanked the GRA for its support throughout the process, especially allowing it to temporarily withdraw the Notice of Assessment in a bid to resolve the matter in an amicable manner.

In 2019, the GRA commenced an audit of MTN Ghana with the objective to give assurance on the reliability and completeness of revenues declared by MTN Ghana for the purpose of tax computation for the period 2014-2018.

The GRA had not issued MTN Ghana with any prior guidelines and standards relating to the new CDR sequence-based methodology used for the audit.

In May 2021, after consultations and discussions between MTN Ghana, MTN Group, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Ghana and the GRA, the parties agreed to an independent review by a global professional services firm.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri