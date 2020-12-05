Come Out And Vote For NPP On December 7 – Nana Begs Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to come out in their numbers on Monday, December 7, 2020 to vote for the NPP.

He made the appeal on Saturday night, December 5, 2020, as he addressed the nation from the headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic.

The President noted together, Ghanaians can help secure another four years term for the NPP to ensure that the government continue implementing policies that will help improve the lives of every Ghanaian.

He stated that the opposition NDC and its presidential candidate, John Mahama have shown that they do not have the safe hands to place the Ghanaian economy into.

According to him, the NPP has over the last four years rebuild investor confidence and restored the nation’s dignity on the international scene.

He said the NPP has helped to make Ghana Africa’s Centre of investment.

He said it has taken the NPP four years to clean up the mess the NDC created in eight years.

According to him, in the NPP next term, they will continue to implement policies that will improve the lives of every Ghana.

He blamed the NDC for sending the Ghanaian economy into recession, forcing the nation to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

He stated therefore that Ghanaians should not repeat the same mistake of voting the NDC into power in order not to return the nation to the IMF where decisions about employments and expenditures will not be taken by the state but rather IMF.

The prudent and competent management of the economy is crucial for the implementation of certain policies and programs, according to him.

By Melvin Tarlue