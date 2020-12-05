Nana Addresses Nation Ahead of Elections

President Nana Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation tonight ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The President is delivering the address from the headquarters of the NPP in Accra.

He began the address around 9:00pm tonight, giving an outline of the achievements of the NPP over the last four years.

Some of the achievements are headlines grabbing, according to him.

Ghana is going to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020 and the President is using his address to whip up support for the ruling party.

He is urging Ghanaians to go out in their numbers to vote for the NPP.

By Melvin Tarlue