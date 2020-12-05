Election 2020 : NPP Women in Ashanti Region organise prayer summit

Some women in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region organized a one day prayer summit to pray for Ghana as the country heads into another general election in December.

Speaking to the people on Wednesday 2nd December 2020, the Women’s organizer for NPP in the Ashanti Region, Nana Ama Ampomah, who led the delegation in the prayer, said it is important to intercede for the nation especially for the December election.

The meeting was held at the party’s office at Krofrom – Kumasi.

The NPP Women’s Organizer quoted from the Holy Bible, Pslam 100, how important to thank God for this year:

“We are grateful to the almighty God for his mercies and guidance that saw us through January to this time; we have counted our many blessings and can name them one by one.”

“Today, 1.2 million young Ghanaians, the largest in our Country’s history are in various Senior High Schools across the country benefiting from the globally acclaimed Free Senior High School policy.”

“True to our promise , we have restored Teacher and Nursing trainee allowances.”

“We have given jobs to hundred of thousands of our Country’s youth and also provided many opportunities for our Country’s young entrepreneurs and business owners to develop their wonderful ideas and grow their businesses.”

“These and many other initiatives are testament to the Akufo Addo led NPP Government’s commitment to revive the hopes of our people in the Ghanaian dream.”

“We will rally the people of our Country in ensuring that we give four more years to President Akufo Addo and Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia as they continue to work assiduously in removing the many challenges our Country is grappling with. With all these, we say Thanks To God.”

“We are confident that this and years ahead will be more blissful and will see us realize more of our dreams and ambitions.”

Source: kyfilla