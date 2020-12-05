Pray For Peaceful Elections – Nana Urges Christian Community

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Christian community to pray for peaceful elections this year as they go to church tomorrow, Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Ghana will be going to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020 to elect a president and 275 Members of Parliament.

A statement from the Information dated December 5, 2020 and signed by Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, said the prayer request was in line with the President’s belief that Ghanaians are all of the Lord’s and that notwithstanding the fact that all the arrangements necessary for peaceful polls have been made, the intervention of God was still absolutely necessary.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue