Car Kills Cop At Walewale Checkpoint

A Police officer, G/Constable Richard Yelsepour of Walewale police station at a snap check duty at Wulugu Livestock in the West Mamprusi municipality in the North East region, has been knocked down by a driver incharge a Sprinter bus with registration number AW 1500-13 on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the vehicle was coming from Bolgatanga to Walewale. The driver, gripped by fear, alighted and ran away leaving the passengers at the scene.

The police officer was however rushed to Walewale Municipal hospital for treatment but he was pronounced clinically dead by doctors at the facility.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Tamale Regional Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.

The North East Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Reuben Yao Dugah, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said the exhibit, the accident vehicle has since been towed from the scene and impounded at the Walewale Police station to assist investigations.

Supt. Dugah stated that efforts are being made by the police to locate the suspect driver and have him apprehended for investigations and called on the general public to volunteer information to the nearest police station.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale