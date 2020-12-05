Bawumia Commissions Wungu Health Center

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a health center at Wungu in the West Mamprugu Municipality of the North East Region.

The Wungu health facility is made up of male and female wards, maternity unit and public health unit, OPD unit made up of two consulting rooms , records room, and a dispensary.

The facility is earmarked to delivery services such as outpatient services, are inpatients services, maternity, family planning, child welfare clinic, antenatal clinic, nutrition services, HIV testing counseling services among others.

Addressing residents, Dr. Bawumia said the establishment of the Wungu health center is historic and an effort by the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo to improve health care in Ghana and Mampurugu and it’s environs.

“We are not only commissioning a medical center here, if you look at this constituency we have health facilities in Kpasenkpe, Tinguri, Boamasa, Mimian, Nasia, we also have a 100 bed facility in Loagri and in addition to that we have a medical drone delivery center in Vobsi, one constituency one Ambulance, nurses are receiving allowances and we have recruited nurses and medical personnel’s among others and so we are moving forward in terms of delivering healthcare and I am asking the people of Wungu and Walewale to look at all the development we have done and give us four more to do more.”

He noted that the NPP will create more jobs and business opportunities to empower women to do trading in their next term to transform the lives of residents in the Walewale constituency.

“It’s really an honour and a privilege that I am here to commission this facility that was made possible by the Member of Parliament for the Walewlae constituency, Dr. Sagre Bangbangi.”

He appealed to residents and workers of the Wungu health facility to ensure that the facility is maintained for the benefit of the Wungu community and its environs and Mampurugu as a whole.

The North East Regional Health Director, Dr. Abdulai Abukari said the Wungu health center is an addition, bringing the number of health facilities to 23 in the region.

He disclosed that the Ghana Health Service has provided a Midwife, Registered Nurse, Enrolled Nurse, Community Health Nurse, Nutrition Officer and a Field Technician as a start to represent the core technical staff of the Wungu health center.

“We want to assure the Member of Parliament that we are going to employ good maintenance culture to ensure that this facility is in good shape all the time.”

He thanked Vice President , Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP government for the enormous support and developmental projects towards addressing the health needs of not only the people of West Mamprusi Municipal but also for the North East region in general.

Dr. Abukari however reemphasized on the use of face mask and social distancing in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 is real and every one of us here is at risk and therefore it is our duty and civic responsibility to continue observing the preventive measures in our fight against this pandemic.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Wungu